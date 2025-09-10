Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Return With India's Most Celebrated Courtroom Franchise

Jolly LLB 3 promises to deliver courtroom comedy with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their roles. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, it releases on 19th September 2025, maintaining the franchise's legacy of addressing social issues through humour.

The much-anticipated film of the year, Jolly LLB 3, is set to captivate audiences as it brings back the beloved Jolly franchise. This time, Akshay Kumar's Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi's Jolly Tyagi face off in a courtroom battle that promises to be unforgettable. With Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla, caught in the middle, and a stellar cast including Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao, the film is poised to recreate the magic of its predecessors. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18, it will hit theatres worldwide on 19th September 2025.

Akshay Kumar shared his excitement about reprising his role as Jolly Mishra: "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character, it's about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September."

Star-Studded Cast and Dynamic Performances

Arshad Warsi expressed his enthusiasm for returning as Jolly Tyagi: "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart. I think audiences are going to enjoy watching the fireworks between us."

Saurabh Shukla returns as Judge Tripathi and shared his thoughts: "Judge Tripathi has been one of my most loved characters. But this time, the poor judge has double the trouble! With two Jollys in one courtroom, the chaos, the comedy, and the drama are on a whole new level. For me as an actor, it was great fun to bring back Tripathi's quirks but also to explore how he deals with a situation he has never faced before. The audience will laugh but also connect with the dilemmas he faces."

Director's Vision and Franchise Legacy

Director Subhash Kapoor discussed maintaining the franchise's essence: "The Jolly LLB franchise has always balanced humour with a strong social issue, and that's the DNA we wanted to preserve in Part 3. But the challenge was to bring both Jollys together in one story. Akshay and Arshad bring such different energies that the courtroom really becomes a battleground of ideologies as much as personalities."

Alok Jain from JioStar highlighted their vision: "The Jolly LLB franchise is not just about entertainment; it has always held up a mirror to society. With Jolly LLB 3, the franchise takes its most ambitious leap yet by bringing both Jollys together in a clash that is as explosive as it is heartfelt. This is also a defining moment for us at Star Studio18, our first theatrical release under the rebranded banner and a reflection of our vision to champion stories that are bold in scale, rooted in character and deeply resonant with audiences across India."

Anticipation Builds for Release

The trailer for Jolly LLB 3 is now available nationwide. Audiences are eagerly choosing sides ahead of its release on September 19th when it will premiere across India.

This comedic courtroom drama features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their roles alongside Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao under Subhash Kapoor’s direction.

The film promises an entertaining mix of sharp dialogue exchanges between two contrasting lawyers trying to outwit each other amidst legal antics filled with laughter-inducing chaos interspersed with touching moments.