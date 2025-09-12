‘Jolly LLB 3’ Trailer Out: Receives Immense Love From Fans And Calls It “Paisa Vasool”

The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 is winning immense love, with fans lauding the humour and banter between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The epic courtroom drama teases a thrilling face-off where the real question is - who is the real Jolly?

The trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Kanpur, where the cast and team showcased it to a cheering crowd, and the celebrations continued with another event in Meerut. As soon as the trailer officially dropped online, fans flooded X with their reactions, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many are praising the trailer and saying, "Every scene is pure paisa vasool."

Some fans even called Gajraj Rao's "villain vibes" absolute fire, while others cheered for Akshay Kumar's wit and comic timing. One Internet user loved every aspect of the trailer, writing, "Fun ride for sure, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, social message and entertainment." Another ecstatic fan mentioned, "When Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi share the screen, the laughter doubles."

Netizens further hyped up the film with reactions like, "This film is going to be a masterpiece. lagta hai iss baar Judge sahab bahot fasenge kynuki do do Jolly aa chuke hai! Blockbuster loading!" Another wrote, "When Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar team up, just forget anything it's guaranteed laughter, chaos, and a blockbuster banger!" A third added, "You already know the movie was a banger when the lead cast were Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, the two OG comic drama actors of our country."

Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao. With buzz building and excitement at an all-time high, Jy LLB 3 is already shaping up to be a blockbuster. Just one week to go for the ultimate courtroom clash to hit cinemas - this September 19th.