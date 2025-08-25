K3G's Poo aka Malvika Raaj & Husband Pranav Bagga Announce The Arrival Of Baby Girl With A Cute Post

Malvika Raaj and her husband Pranav Bagga have announced the birth of their daughter on 23rd August 2025. The couple shared their joy on Instagram, marking a significant milestone in their lives.



Malvika Raaj, known for her role in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and her husband Pranav Bagga have joyfully announced the birth of their daughter. The couple shared this heartwarming news on Instagram, expressing their excitement about this new phase in their lives. Their daughter was born on 23rd August, marking a significant milestone for the family.

The announcement came through a joint Instagram post featuring a pink-themed poster adorned with balloons. The text on the poster read, "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika And Pranav." In the caption, they wrote, "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga."

Malvika Raaj's Journey

Malvika Raaj began her career as a child artist and gained fame for playing young Pooja (Poo) in the 2001 film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." She later transitioned into modelling and acting, debuting as a lead actress in the Telugu film "Jayadev" in 2017 and starring in the Hindi action film "Squad" in 2021.

Her family has deep roots in the film industry. Her father, Bobby Raaj, is a filmmaker, while her mother, Reena Raaj, produces films. Malvika is also related to veteran actress Anita Raj and has a sister named Sonakshi Raaj who works as a fashion designer.

A Look at Their Relationship

Malvika and Pranav's relationship spans over a decade before they tied the knot. They celebrated their wedding on November 29, 2023, with a destination ceremony in Goa attended by close friends and family. Earlier this year in May, Malvika announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos from their photoshoot wearing custom 'mom' and 'dad' caps.

In recent weeks leading up to their daughter's birth, Malvika shared several pictures from her baby shower and maternity photoshoot. These posts captured moments of joy and anticipation as they prepared to welcome their first child.

The couple's announcement of their daughter's arrival was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers on social media. This new chapter marks an exciting time for Malvika and Pranav as they embrace parenthood together.