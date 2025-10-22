Kaal Trighori Motion Poster Out: Arbaaz Khan Starrer Supernatural Thriller Releasing On THIS Date

The official motion poster of Kaal Trighori, starring Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Aditya Srivastava, has been unveiled by the makers. Written and directed by Nitin Vaidya and produced by Shirish Vaidya, Nitin Ghataliya, and Mansukh Talsaniya, the film is set to release on 14th November in cinemas. The motion poster is also attached with Thamma on big screen.

Touted to be a genre-defining horror epic with strong elements of thriller, suspense, and emotion, the motion poster offers a chilling glimpse into its intriguing storyline with the tagline: "Some myths are real."

The motion poster also teases a larger narrative with the line, "Unfolding the legend of the century," suggesting a story deeply rooted in ancient beliefs and cosmic events. Set against the backdrop of a rare celestial occurrence, Kaal Trighori is a first-of-its-kind mythos rooted in unexplored Indian superstitions and folklore.

The film also features a powerful ensemble cast including Rajesh Sharma, Mugdha Godse and others.

With its haunting atmosphere and emotionally layered narrative, Kaal Trighori promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience that blends myth, mystery, and menace.