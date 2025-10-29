Get Updates
Kaal Trighori New Poster Unveiled: A Voodoo Doll, 100-Year Curse, And A Haunting Mystery Awaits

Kaal Trighori New Poster Unveiled A Voodoo Doll

The makers of Kaal Trighori, a supernatural horror drama starring Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Sharma and Mugdha Godse, have unveiled the film's new poster, leaving audiences intrigued and spooked. The eerie poster features a voodoo doll bound in chains, accompanied by the haunting tagline - "It Waited 100 Years... For Her."

Written and directed by Nitin Vaidya, the film is set to release in cinemas on November 14, 2025. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have announced that the upcoming song from the film titled Kaal Trighori Mantra Aavahan (आवाहन) will be released tomorrow.

Elaborating on the significance behind the film's title, director Nitin Vaidya shared,
"Kaal Trighori refers to a rare month that occurs only once in a hundred years, when three perilous nights align within the same lunar cycle to create a powerful and ominous cosmic conjunction. From this convergence emerges a dark force known as Trighori, and the entire month is named Kaal Trighori."

The movie is produced by Shirish Vaidya, Nitin Ghataliya, Mansukh Talsaniya, and executive producer Rahul Vaidya. Promising a gripping blend of myth, mystery, and psychological depth, the film raises a chilling question - is this a meticulously crafted trap rooted in ancient supernatural myths, or is something far more sinister at play?

X