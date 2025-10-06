Get Updates
Kajal Aggarwal And Shreyas Talpade Wrap Shoot For The India Storry, A Gripping Drama On Pesticide Scandals

By
The India Storry, a gripping and intense drama starring Kajal Aggarwal ,Shreyas Talpade, Murali Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Trisha Sarda has officially wrapped filming. Directed by Cheytan DK and Produced by Sagar B Shinde and MIG Production and Studios, the film promises a hard-hitting narrative centered around one of the most controversial issues of modern times.

The India Storry is a gripping and intense drama that explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies. With a compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, The India Storry promises to shed light on a critical issue while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Backed by MIG Production and Studios, The India Storry is slated for theatrical release in 2026.

X