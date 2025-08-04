Kajol Birthday Special: A Birthday Binge List That Screams ICONIC

From being Bollywood's original firecracker to delivering powerhouse performances across genres, Kajol has aged like fine cinema, timeless, bold, and utterly unforgettable! This birthday, we're celebrating her with a handpicked binge list that spans the romantic, the rebellious, and the totally riveting. Whether your team nostalgia or a no-filter viewer like Kajol's life, this lineup promises a Kajol style punch- strong, sassy, and straight from the heart. This Kajol birthday binge list is a reminder of her incredible versatility. From bubbly romance to intense drama, and everything in between. So, cue the popcorn, get those party vibes going, and stream away on Tata Play Binge

Tata Play Binge's NOW BINGEING series featuring Kajol's Heart-to-Heart

Before you dive into Kajol's unforgettable films, catch her in a refreshingly candid chat with Anupama Chopra in this special Tata Play Binge's Now Bingeing episode. From discussing her iconic characters like Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to her surprising love for anime, and fangirling over Ajay Devgn's performances- this one's packed with sass and nostalgia. Get ready for a side of Kajol you don't often see- honest, heartfelt, and hilariously herself.

Sarzameen

In one of her most emotionally charged, freshly released movie, Kajol plays Meher, a mother caught in the crossfire between national duty and maternal instinct. When her army officer husband (Prithviraj Sukumaran) discovers their missing son (Ibrahim Ali Khan), may have turned militant, Meher's quiet strength takes center stage in this gripping family thriller. Sarzameen is a powerful reminder of Kajol's range, and the devastating choices love sometimes demands

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The only film that can boast of being the longest screened movie at the theatres. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge defined love for an entire generation! This film follows the journey of Raj and Simran as they fall in love across Europe, only to face rigid Indian traditions back home. With unforgettable lines, eternal songs, and the iconic SRK-Kajol chemistry, this is the stuff dreams (and decades of rewatching) are made of. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, and Farida Jalal.

Fanaa

Romance meets thriller in Fanaa, where Kajol plays Zooni, a visually impaired Kashmiri girl who finds love and heartbreak in the arms of the mysterious Rehan, played by Aamir Khan. But what starts as a poetic love story soon spirals into a web of secrets, sacrifice, and emotional turbulence. With breathtaking music and poignant performances, this one's impossible to forget.

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha

In her digital debut, Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife turned lawyer thrown into the legal battlefield after her husband's scandal. With courtroom clashes, ethical dilemmas, and layered storytelling, this legal drama explores love, betrayal, and resilience. Also starring Jisshu Sengupta and Sheeba Chaddha, it's a bold, gritty addition to Kajol's already powerful roll