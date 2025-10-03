Kajol Durga Puja Video Goes Viral After Man Inappropriately Touches Her, Netizens Ask ‘Who Is That Guy?’

Kajol Durga Pujo 2025 Viral Video: Instagram has been flooded with glimpses from the grand Durga Puja 2025 celebrations held in North Mumbai - and it looked straight out of a Bollywood dream. From Kajol and Rani Mukerji to Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and more - the who's who of Bollywood turned up at the city's most iconic pandal, adding star power to the festivities. The celebrations wrapped up with much fanfare on Dashami, observed yesterday (October 2), marking the emotional end of the puja season. While fans were treated to countless heartwarming moments and stunning traditional looks, one video from Dashami is now going viral - but for an upsetting reason.

Durga Puja 2025 Bijaya Dahsami: Kajol Touched Inappropriately In Viral Video

With the celebrations concluding on Dashami yesterday, the internet has been abuzz with gorgeous photos, emotional moments, and celebrity interactions. But amid all the joy and nostalgia, one video featuring Kajol has gone viral - and not for the reasons fans expected.

In the now-circulating clip, Kajol is seen stepping down a set of stairs after the Dashami rituals. She appears to lose her balance slightly, and a man - believed to be her bodyguard - quickly steps in to support her. However, the moment has sparked debate online, as the way he reached out has been interpreted by some viewers as inappropriate touching.

Netizens React To Kajol's Viral Video

While some viewers felt the gesture appeared inappropriate, others quickly pointed out that it was likely just a protective move made by a bodyguard to prevent a fall.

As the video gained traction, fans flooded the comment section with questions like, "Who is that guy?", "Is the video even real?". One of the users wrote, "Disgusting".

Several users jumped in to clarify that the man is Kajol's personal bodyguard, often seen with her at public events. Meanwhile, a smaller section of netizens speculated whether the video might have been AI-generated or altered, pointing out the unclear angles and unnatural-looking movements.

So far, there has been no official response from Kajol or her team regarding the incident or the man's identity. While many fans have urged others not to jump to conclusions based on a few seconds of footage, the viral moment has still sparked heated debate across social platforms.