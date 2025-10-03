Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Kajol Durga Puja Video Goes Viral After Man Inappropriately Touches Her, Netizens Ask ‘Who Is That Guy?’

By
Kajol Durga Pujo 2025 Viral Video

Kajol Durga Pujo 2025 Viral Video: Instagram has been flooded with glimpses from the grand Durga Puja 2025 celebrations held in North Mumbai - and it looked straight out of a Bollywood dream. From Kajol and Rani Mukerji to Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and more - the who's who of Bollywood turned up at the city's most iconic pandal, adding star power to the festivities. The celebrations wrapped up with much fanfare on Dashami, observed yesterday (October 2), marking the emotional end of the puja season. While fans were treated to countless heartwarming moments and stunning traditional looks, one video from Dashami is now going viral - but for an upsetting reason.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Durga Puja 2025 Bijaya Dahsami: Kajol Touched Inappropriately In Viral Video

With the celebrations concluding on Dashami yesterday, the internet has been abuzz with gorgeous photos, emotional moments, and celebrity interactions. But amid all the joy and nostalgia, one video featuring Kajol has gone viral - and not for the reasons fans expected.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In the now-circulating clip, Kajol is seen stepping down a set of stairs after the Dashami rituals. She appears to lose her balance slightly, and a man - believed to be her bodyguard - quickly steps in to support her. However, the moment has sparked debate online, as the way he reached out has been interpreted by some viewers as inappropriate touching.

Also Read
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement: Sonam Kapoor Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid 2nd Pregnancy Buzz; Refuses To...
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement: Sonam Kapoor Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid 2nd Pregnancy Buzz; Refuses To...

Netizens React To Kajol's Viral Video

While some viewers felt the gesture appeared inappropriate, others quickly pointed out that it was likely just a protective move made by a bodyguard to prevent a fall.

As the video gained traction, fans flooded the comment section with questions like, "Who is that guy?", "Is the video even real?". One of the users wrote, "Disgusting".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Several users jumped in to clarify that the man is Kajol's personal bodyguard, often seen with her at public events. Meanwhile, a smaller section of netizens speculated whether the video might have been AI-generated or altered, pointing out the unclear angles and unnatural-looking movements.

So far, there has been no official response from Kajol or her team regarding the incident or the man's identity. While many fans have urged others not to jump to conclusions based on a few seconds of footage, the viral moment has still sparked heated debate across social platforms.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: kajol durga puja
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X