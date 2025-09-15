Kajol Showers Love On Kubbra Sait’s Character In The Trial: Season 2 Say "She Is Almost Like A Hero”

The year 2025 has truly been a remarkable one for Kubbra Sait. From delivering a pivotal performance in Shahid Kapoor's Deva to showcasing her fun, vibrant side in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, Kubbra has kept audiences hooked with her versatility. She also marked her reality television debut with Rise and Fall and is now all set to share the screen with Kajol in the much-anticipated The Trial: Season 2.

During the show's promotions, Kajol was all praise for Kubbra's role. "I think it's interesting the way the relationship with Kubbra Sait develops. Her character is so cool and I really love her character," Kajol said.

She further added, "She is almost kind of a hero - her body language, the way her lines are, and everything about her makes her like a hero."

Concluding her thoughts, Kajol remarked, "I love the way her character deals with everybody. Her character is interesting... she shows you, not just what everybody feels but what everybody sees. She sees what everyone else is feeling. It's a very pivotal character."

Meanwhile, besides The Trial: Season 2, Kubbra Sait is also gearing up to star alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.