Kalki 2 Twist: Deepika Padukone Shot For 20 Days Before Being Dropped? Fans Wonder Why She Was Ousted

Deepika Padukone's departure from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD was recently confirmed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The announcement came after she had already filmed for 20 days during the production of the first part. This decision followed her earlier removal from another project, Spirit, this year.

Deepika's Pay Hike Demand

A source told News18 Showsha that Deepika requested a 25% increase in her fees, confident that her role's popularity would secure her position. Her management's negotiation approach played a crucial role in the outcome. Despite having shot significant portions for Part 2, scheduling conflicts were cited as a reason for her exit.

The insider stated, "Deepika Padukone's demand for a pay hike — significantly higher than 25% — stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable. The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations. Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her. In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1 — something director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed in several media interactions. Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit."

Official Statement on Exit

Vyjayanthi Movies shared an official note on X regarding Deepika's exit: "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects."

Deepika Reunites with Shah Rukh Khan

Following these developments, Deepika shared on Instagram about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for their new project, King. She posted an image of their hands together and reflected on past lessons learned from him during Om Shanti Om filming.

"The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success," she wrote. "I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together?"