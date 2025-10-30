Kalki 2898 AD Credits Controversy Is Baseless; Source Claim 'Removing Anything On OTT Isn't A Simple Switch'



Following a surge of online chatter and viral posts, it's crucial to clarify the situation: Deepika Padukone's name remains in the credits of Kalki 2898 AD. Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, her name is still present on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix India, across all language versions.

On 18th September, Vyjayanthi Films announced that Deepika Padukone would not be part of Kalki 2. This announcement led to a flurry of reactions on social media. Some fan clubs began sharing fake screenshots and videos claiming her name had been removed from the credits of Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone's Credits Remain Unchanged



The false claim gained momentum without any fact-checking. However, user screenshots and recordings confirm that her name appears exactly as it did during the film's theatrical release. There has been no editing or removal of her credits.

Reports suggesting that her credits were "added back" after backlash are incorrect and technically unfeasible. Updating credits on OTT platforms like Amazon or Netflix involves a complex process with global syncs and quality checks, making overnight changes impossible.

Misinformation Spread by Unverified Sources



This misinformation originated from unverified fan accounts and quickly spread through media circles without verification. A source close to the film stated, "This entire claim is baseless. Deepika Padukone's name has always been a part of the official credits of Kalki 2898 AD- across all languages and platforms."

The source further explained that adding or removing anything from a film on OTT platforms isn't simple. "You can't just 'add credits overnight' after backlash," they added. Anyone with access to these platforms can verify this information.

Official Confirmation from Streaming Platforms



Vyjayanthi Films hasn't released an official statement regarding this issue. However, those who stream the film can see for themselves that Deepika Padukone's credits remain unchanged.

This situation highlights the importance of verifying information before spreading it online. The rapid spread of misinformation unfairly targeted the Kalki 2898 AD team without any basis in fact.