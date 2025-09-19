Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: 25% Hike In Fees To 7 Hours Shift; Here's Real Reason Why Deepika Has Been Dropped

Deepika Padukone has departed from KALKI 2898AD due to unresolved demands regarding her fees and working hours, leading producers to seek other options. This situation reflects ongoing challenges in Bollywood film productions.

On Thursday, the producers of KALKI 2898AD announced Deepika Padukone's departure from the sequel to this Prabhas film. They suggested that Deepika's commitment issues were a factor, stating that a project like KALKI 2898 AD demands dedication, which they couldn't secure with her. Bollywood Hungama delved into the conflict to uncover more details.

A report published in Bollywood Hungama quoted sources and revealed that Deepika Padukone's demands angered the producers of KALKI 2898AD. "Deepika asked for a 25% increase in her acting fees compared to the first film. Additionally, she insisted on working only seven hours daily. Given the VFX-heavy nature of Kalki 2898 AD, such short shoots would significantly raise the budget. The producers offered her a luxury vanity for rest in exchange for longer shoot hours, but she declined," shared a source close to the producer.

Demands and Negotiations

The demands from Deepika's team seemed endless. "Her entourage consists of nearly 25 people who accompany her on set. They requested five-star accommodation and food reimbursement throughout the shoot for her team. Why should producers cover these costs beyond an actor's fees? This issue is common among Hindi producers," added the source.

The producers made efforts to resolve matters by asking Deepika to reduce her team's size. However, reports suggest she stood firm on her demands. After extensive discussions, the producers decided not to collaborate with her. "This issue also arose with Spirit and now with Kalki 2898 AD. Actors need to be more cooperative for films to succeed," stated another insider.

Despite attempts at negotiation, Deepika and her team refused any adjustments regarding finances or working hours. Even Prabhas had not requested a fee increase, yet Deepika remained inflexible on both fronts.

Impact on Production

The situation highlights challenges faced by producers when dealing with high-profile actors and their teams' demands. Such issues can lead to significant production delays and budget overruns if not managed effectively.

This development has sparked discussions within Bollywood about collaboration and compromise between actors and filmmakers to ensure successful projects without unnecessary conflicts or financial strains.

The decision marks another instance where collaboration challenges have impacted film production in Bollywood, emphasizing the need for mutual understanding between actors and producers.