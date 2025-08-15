Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being Demeaned By Her Dad During Childhood By Saying 'You Won't Move Ahead....'

Kangana Ranaut reveals her childhood experiences of societal expectations and personal aspirations. She highlights the need for accountability in achieving dreams, inspiring individuals to pursue their goals independently.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared insights into her childhood, revealing dissatisfaction with how she was treated. She recalled family gatherings where girls were often subjected to demeaning remarks. Criticism of their manners and blaming parents not teaching them properly were common topics conversation.

Kangana recounted a specific memory involving her father, who would often belittle her by suggesting that she needed to study hard to marry into a respectable family. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she quoted him saying, "My father used to be like- 'Tumhe toh bohot padhai karni padegi agar tumhe chahiye ki tumhaari shaadi aise ghar mein ho. He used to really demean me ki 'Padhogi nahi to aage nahi badhogi and you won't be able to find a good life partner'. (My father used to say, 'You'll have to study really hard if you want to marry into a good family.' He used to really demean me, saying, 'If you don't study, you won't move ahead,' or 'You won't be able to find a good life partner')"..

Personal Aspirations and Independence

Despite the societal expectations placed upon her, Kangana was determined not to follow the path laid out by her father. She expressed clarity in her desire for a different life, stating that even if the life offered seemed good, it wasn't what she wanted. Her resolve was firm: "I just didn't want it," she said.

The actress emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for one's dreams. Addressing Gen Z, she highlighted that achieving one's aspirations requires personal accountability. "If it's your dream, whatever that dream may be, it is your dream," Kangana stated, urging individuals to earn their dreams independently rather than relying on others.

Professional Endeavours

On the professional front, Kangana's recent work includes the film Emergency. She took on multiple roles in this project as director, co-producer, and writer. Her involvement in such diverse capacities showcases her commitment and versatility within the film industry.

Kangana's reflections offer insight into the challenges faced by many women regarding societal expectations and personal ambitions. Her story serves as an inspiration for those striving to carve their own paths despite external pressures.