Kantara 2 (Hindi) Trailer Release Time: Here's When Rishab Shetty's Film's Trailer Will Be Out In Hindi

Kantara 2 (Hindi) Trailer Release Time: Remember the buzz around the 2022 film Kantara? It was a huge success, and actor-director Rishab Shetty even bagged a National Award for it. Now, Rishab is back in the spotlight with a prequel titled Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2). This mythological action drama is both written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the lead role. Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) is set against the backdrop of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka during the rule of the Kadambas of Banavasi.

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 (Kantara 2) aims to explore the ancient origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual and delve into the mythological tales surrounding divine land guardianship. It promises to weave together spirituality, regional folklore, and action. Apart from Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in key roles. So far the posters have created a massive buzz in the town and all eyes are set on the trailer launch of the film. To note, Kantara 2 will be releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

Kantara 2 (Hindi) Trailer Release Time

To note, Kantara 2 trailer is scheduled to release on September 22, 2025, with a grand event. Wondering at what time it will be out? Well, Kantara 2 trailer will be out at 12:45 pm in Hindi and will be unveiled by Hrithik Roshan.

Where To Watch Kantara 2 (Hindi) Trailer Online In HD

Interestingly, Kantara 2 trailer will be available to watch in Hindi in HD on the official YouTube channel of AA Films and Homable Films.

Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1, also known as Kantara 2, is set to hit theatres across India on October 2. The film, produced by Homable Films, will be available in multiple languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English. This wide release aims to reach a diverse audience across the country. In an effort to create buzz and excitement around the release, the producers have arranged for grand paid premieres. These premieres will take place in over 2,500 theatres not only in India but also globally, with the exception of China.