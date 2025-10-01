Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) First Review: Rishab’s Film Is Pure Goosebumps With Slow 1st Half But 2nd Half Is….



Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) First Review: Rishab Shetty starrer 2022 release Kantara It was a major hit and there are no second thoughts about it. The movie not just created waves across the world but also earned actor-director Rishab Shetty a National Award. Now, Rishab is back with a prequel titled Kantara Chapter 1 aka Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 (Kantara 2). This mythological action drama is both penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty, who also takes on the lead role. Kantara Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi.

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 aims to delve into the ancient origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual and explore mythological tales about divine land guardianship. It promises to blend spirituality, regional folklore, and action seamlessly. Alongside Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in pivotal roles. Given the phenomenal success of Kantara, there has been a massive buzz around Kantara Chapter 1 and it has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and will hit the theatres on October 2. And now we have got our hands on the first review of the Hindi version

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) First Review

Taking to Instagram, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi shared the first review of the Hindi version and is all praises for the film. He wrote, "This film is pure goosebumps from start to finish!. With a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, it is a powerful cinematic experience". Gadhvi emphasised that the first half of the movie is slow but it picks up pace during the second half. "The first half may feel like a slow burn but once the second half begins, the grip and intensity take the film to another level - absolutely outstanding," he added.

Furthermore, Kuldeep Gadhvi stated, "The storytelling is raw, intense and truly powerful, keeping you hooked throughout. Rishab Shetty delivers another powerhouse performance proving once again that this is his universe. Gulshan Devaiah shines in a negative shade and his portrayal is simply outstanding. Rishab Shetty's vision as a writer and director is commendable. He balances mythology, culture and raw human emotion with cinematic grandeur".

He gave Kantara Chapter 1 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and emphasised, "Kantara Legend Chapter 1 is a class film - a prequel that explodes with brilliance. It's not just a movie, it's an experience that will shake the box office at a BAAP level. A must watch for every cinema lover".

Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1 will be facing a box office clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It will be interesting to see which movie will ace the box office game.