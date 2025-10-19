Kantara Chapter 1 New Song Mann Mohini Out Now! Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth’s Chemistry is Magical

Hombale Films has unveiled the much-awaited song "Mann Mohini" from their recently released magnum opus Kantara Chapter 1, and it's pure cinematic magic. Featuring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, the song captures the essence of love, devotion, and spiritual connection that runs deep through the soul of the Kantara universe.

Composed with beautiful melodies, "Mann Mohini" transports listeners into a world where nature, folklore, and human emotions merge seamlessly. The visuals are a visual treat, shot against the breathtaking backdrop of coastal Karnataka, the chemistry between Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth radiates purity and grace. Their portrayal reflects the raw energy and mysticism that Kantara is known for.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.