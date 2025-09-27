Kapil Sharma Extortion Case: West Bengal Resident Arrested, Here's Latest Update

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) A West Bengal resident has been arrested for allegedly threatening comedian Kapil Sharma using the names of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar and demanding Rs 1 crore, police said here on Saturday. Dilip Choudhary allegedly called Sharma's personal assistant on September 22 and 23 and demanded money, claiming that he had connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and gangsters like Godara and Brar. He also sent threatening video messages to Sharma's assistant, a police official said. A team of Mumbai crime branch tracked down Chaudhary's whereabouts and arrested him on Friday by travelling to West Bengal. He was produced before a court which remanded in police custody till September 30, the official added.

