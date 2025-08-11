Kapil Sharma’s Security Tightened After Second Firing Incident At His Canada-Based Café

Two shooting incidents at Kapil Sharma's café in Canada have led to enhanced security measures from Mumbai police. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued threats related to the attacks, raising tensions within Bollywood and prompting serious safety concerns.

Kapil Sharma Restaurant Attack: Following two shooting incidents at Kapil Sharma's café in Canada, Mumbai police have heightened security for the comedian. A senior official confirmed that measures are in place to ensure his safety, though specifics were not shared. The café, located in Surrey, British Columbia, was targeted on August 8 and previously on July 10. It officially opened on July 4.

After the initial attack, Mumbai police visited Sharma's Oshiwara residence to evaluate the situation and offer support. In response to the second incident, authorities have further increased security for him. The shootings have raised concerns about his safety and prompted these protective actions.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Threatens Bollywood

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has escalated threats following the second shooting at Kapil Sharma's café. An audio message from Harry Boxer, a close associate of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack. The gang linked it to Salman Khan's appearance on Sharma's Netflix show premiere.

The attack occurred on a Thursday when assailants fired over 25 rounds at the café. The gang stated this was retaliation for inviting Salman Khan to launch "The Great Indian Kapil Show" Season 2. The threatening message warned of dire consequences for anyone working with Salman Khan.

Escalating Threats and Warnings

In the audio threat, Boxer declared that those collaborating with Salman Khan would face severe repercussions from the Bishnoi gang. He warned that future attacks would be more direct, stating bullets would be aimed at the chest next time. The message also threatened chaos in Mumbai targeting producers, directors, and actors.

The voice in the recording ominously stated that anyone associating with Salman Khan would be responsible for their own demise. This has heightened tensions within Bollywood and among those connected to Salman Khan professionally.

The recent incidents have put a spotlight on security concerns within the entertainment industry. Authorities are taking these threats seriously and are working to ensure safety for those potentially targeted by such gangs.