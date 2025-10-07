Karan Deol Starts Final Shoot Schedule Of 1947 Lahore In Amritsar, Shares Glimpse From Iconic Khalsa College

Actor Karan Deol has kicked off the last schedule of his upcoming film 1947 Lahore in Amritsar, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The actor shared a picture posing at the historic Khalsa College, hinting that the iconic campus is doubling up as one of the film's key shooting locations.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by none other than Aamir Khan, 1947 Lahore is one of the most awaited films in the making. Set against the Partition backdrop, the film promises an emotional, powerful story rooted in history.

What makes this project extra special? For the first time ever, Karan will be sharing screen space with his father, Bollywood's action legend Sunny Deol. The Deol father-son duo coming together on screen is already shaping up to be one of the film's biggest highlights.

With a compelling story, a powerhouse team, and the Deol legacy, 1947 Lahore is definitely a film to watch out for.