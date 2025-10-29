Karan Johar Calls Kartik Aaryan ‘Marketing Genius’ And Praises The Actor For Building His Own Brand

In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praise on Kartik Aaryan, calling him nothing short of a "marketing genius." The producer-director acknowledged Kartik's uncanny ability to shape his brand with precision and instinct, saying, "Kartik Aaryan is a marketing genius. He has got a great marketing mind. He's built his own brand so smartly, so superbly, so strategically."

Over the years, Kartik Aaryan has mastered the art of connecting with audiences and has cemented himself as one of the most popular young stars of the industry. From his viral monologues in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to headlining massive crowd-pullers like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or delivering a versatile performance in Chandu Champion, Kartik has built a brand rooted in relatability, charm, and timing. Kartik's rise has been entirely organic, driven by his connection with audiences. Whether it's his engaging social media presence, film promotions that blend humour with emotion, or grassroots-level fan outreach, every move feels effortless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Sameer Vidwans' directed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri along with Ananya Panday, which is all set to release on 31st December. Besides this, he will collaborate once again with Dharma Productions for the creature-comedy entertainer Naagzilla and will also be seen in Anurag Basu's much awaited musical love story.