Karan Johar Joins Maheka Mirpuri To Raise INR 4.28 Crore In 2025 For Tata Memorial Hospital

In a spectacular evening of fashion, philanthropy, and generosity, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar joined fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri to host the 13th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) Foundation. The gala, held at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, brought together Mumbai's elite for a noble cause and successfully raised over ₹4.28 crore for the year 2025. All proceeds will directly support the Tata Memorial Hospital, aiding underprivileged patients in receiving life-saving cancer treatment.

Over the past 12 years, Maheka Mirpuri has dedicated herself to raising funds for cancer care through the MCAN Foundation, and this year's event continued that legacy with remarkable success. Her association with Tata Memorial Hospital and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel has been instrumental in facilitating her efforts to provide critical support to patients in need.

Speaking about the cause, Karan Johar shared, "This event is deeply personal to me. I understand the emotional and physical challenges patients and their families face. Joining Maheka for the third year in a row has been an honor. The impact of the funds raised here will change lives, and I urge everyone to support such initiatives and give hope to those who need it most."

Maheka Mirpuri reflected on the gala, shared, "We are grateful to Karan Johar and everyone standing with us in support of the MCAN Foundation. Raising over INR 4 crore this year means we can help countless underprivileged patients access vital treatment. I remain deeply committed to this cause, and none of this would be possible without the generosity of our supporters and friends"

The 13th Annual MCAN Charity Gala Auction was supported generously by Renu Oberoi, Sanjay Arora, Mahesh Notandass, Sanuj Birla, amongst others. The gala also featured Maheka's latest collection,

'Crimson Veil: Wearing Sindoor, Weaving Light', with Elnaaz Norouzi gracing the runway as the showstopper, radiating glamour and elegance while bringing the collection to life.

The evening drew notable personalities, including Gulshan Grover, Madhoo Shah, Mansi Scott, Daisy Shah, Shaina NC, Poonam Dhillon, Sunil Gavaskar, Ramesh Sippy, Jimmy Mistry, Madhur Bhandarkar, amongst others. Together, attendees celebrated generosity, compassion, and the shared mission of supporting cancer patients.

The MCAN Foundation continues to serve as a beacon of hope, ensuring that underprivileged patients battling cancer receive critical treatment and care. This year's gala reaffirms the foundation's unwavering commitment to making a tangible impact on lives across India.