Karan Tacker Recalls His First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan At Yash Raj Studios

Actor Karan Tacker has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. From being a television heartthrob to becoming a prominent face on OTT and in films, he has come a long way in his career. But before he became a household name on television, Karan's journey began with a small stint in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, produced under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Karan has often spoken about his admiration for Shah Rukh, calling him his hero. While he didn't share screen space with the superstar in the film, years later he shared the stage with him during an award show he hosted. The clip of that act with Shah Rukh remains viral and continues to resurface on social media.

Recalling that moment, Karan revealed it was also the very first time he ever met Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Karan Tacker shared, "That's the first time that I met Shah Rukh Khan ever in person. It was at Yash Raj Studios again, where the awards were being held, and his make-up room was right opposite mine. YRF has this line of make-up rooms and his door was open. I was trying to peek in because, of course, you want to see him - he is your hero. I had a very small interaction, just a hello, and then I saw him straight on stage. Like anyone would, because of who he is, it was so intimidating but at the same time I was so happy to just be there."

Talking about how he feels when he watches the viral clip now, Karan added, "Sometimes when I look at that clip I find myself so embarrassed because you can see how smitten I am by him, just looking at him while he's talking to me. I'm completely dumbfounded. But that's the kind of person he is - so cool and so charming. Even today, when I see his clips on Instagram, the little things he says, you just find yourself scrolling through his pages because he has so much to share and is such an intelligent person. It was a brief encounter on stage, what you got to see, it was literally that long only. Of course, I have friends in the fraternity who are really close to him, so I end up meeting him now and then. I remember this Diwali, I even got to share a little dance with him at a private party, and that was really nice."

On the work front, Karan Tacker recently had two releases on the same day - he returned as RAW agent Farooq Ali in Special Ops 2, winning praise for his performance, and also starred as Captain Samar Raina in Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great. Up next, he will headline the psychological thriller series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Story, where he plays the titular role.