Karisma Kapoor’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev: 'Cinderella Stepmother' Accusation Swirl Amid Sunjay Kapur Will Fight

Karisma Kapoor's Kids Vs Priya Sachdev: After the passing of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June 2025, a major legal battle has erupted between his children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, and his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The dispute centers around Sunjay's vast estate, reportedly valued at over Rs. 30,000 crore. The children have approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves all of Sunjay's personal and business assets to Priya. They claim the will is suspicious, asserting that during their father's lifetime, they were told no such document existed.

Priya's side, however, maintains that assets worth Rs. 1,900 crore from the family trust have already been transferred to the children, insisting they haven't been excluded from their inheritance. Meanwhile, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has also raised concerns, alleging she was pressured into signing certain documents after her son's death. The court has now directed Priya to disclose a detailed list of all movable and immovable assets owned by Sunjay at the time of his passing, as the high-profile inheritance battle continues to unfold.

After being denied their share in Sunjay Kapur's will, Karisma Kapoor's children decided to pursue the matter through legal action. Recently, there has been new update in Karisma Kapoor's Kids Vs Priya Sachdev case. Priya has allegedly been accused of "Cinderella stepmother" treatment.

As per TOI's report, the lawyer who is representing Karisma's children accused Priya Sachdev of "Cinderella stepmother treatment" in a heated argument in Delhi High Court on Friday. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani reportedly said, "Who is really greedy? She has already got 60% of the assets, around 12% to her own son, and 75% of the trust. She was in such a hurry, she even started writing letters about Benami forms, which are used to decide beneficiaries of companies."

Jethmalani also questioned about Sunjay's will. He raised question on whether Sunjay consulted any advocate before creating a will of such large asset. He said, "It is not possible that Sunjay Kapur would not have consulted an advocate before creating a will and bequeathing such a large estate." The senior advocate pointed out that Sunjay's will had several loopholes in it. He further claimed that a "genuine will" does not have such errors if consulted properly. Jethmalani also highlighted that the will was changed when the late businessman was on a holiday with his son. Fingers were raised on Priya when it was revealed that one of the people was made the director of a company just a day after Sunjay's funeral.

Has Priya Sachdev Forged Sunjay Kapur's Will?

Jethmalani presented further claims in the court that hint at Priya allegedly having hand in forging Sunjay's will. The senior advocate said, "This is a case where the entire justice system is being taken for a joke."