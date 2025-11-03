Kartik Aaryan Locks Christmas 2025 For His Next Big Release Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

After setting the box office ablaze with his record-shattering Diwali blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is all set to return to the big screen with a bang as he locks in another festival release. The heartthrob of the nation has now locked Christmas 2025 for his next much-awaited outing Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Over the past few years, Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most bankable stars in the country, consistently delivering hits across genres. Whether it's a mass entertainer, a romantic drama, the actor's name alone now commands strong box office openings. His relatability, charm, and growing stardom have positioned him as the face of the new-age commercial cinema, someone who bridges the gap between youth appeal and family audiences. With his upcoming films generating immense buzz, Kartik has proven that he's not just an actor, he's a bona fide box office phenomenon.

The film marks a grand reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are all set to recreate their sizzling on-screen chemistry after years.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the rom-com is being directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik delivered the much-loved romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

With Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik seems to have found his festive rhythm from lighting up Diwali with laughter and emotion in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to now taking over Christmas with love and melody. Well, the excitement is sky rocked amongst the audience and business.