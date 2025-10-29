Kartik Aaryan On Being The Face Of Rom-Coms: “They’re Just In My DNA”

Kartik Aaryan is all set to end the year on a high rom-com note with Sameer Vidwans' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film, reunites him with Ananya Panday, promises to be a heart-warming entertainer filled with love, laughter, and festive energy. The actor is returning to the genre after a long time, so there is a high anticipation and excitement amongst his fans and audiences.

Having delivered several hits in the romantic-comedy space, Kartik has often been tagged as the poster boy of the genre. When asked if rom-coms are truly his zone, the actor smiled and said, "Rom-coms come to me quite naturally, maybe they're just in my DNA (laughs). I guess the audience also enjoys seeing me in such roles, which makes it more special."

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a high scale rom-com set on the backdrop of dreamy locations of Croatia. Talking about the film Kartik shared, "The film has shaped up beautifully, it's got that perfect mix of heart, fun, and festive energy. We had a blast shooting it, and that vibe translates on screen. Reuniting with Ananya was like picking up where we left off - she was a total live-wire on set. She's going to surprise everyone. I'm sure the audience will enjoy our chemistry in this fun, refreshing rom-com as Ray-Rumi and all the masti the film brings."

With its dreamy setting, infectious energy, and Kartik back in his most-loved avatar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to end the year on the perfect rom-com note.