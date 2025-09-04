Kartik Aaryan On Why Fans Love His Social Media Presence: "It wasn’t designed for engagement, it became..."

Kartik Aaryan has earned his place as the nation's heartthrob, a box office puller whose film choices are nothing short of masterstrokes. Loved for his relatable charm and consistency in delivering hits, Kartik has not only built a strong connect with audiences on the big screen but also established himself as one of the most authentic stars in the digital space.

For him, social media is more than just a promotional platform. During the pandemic, Kartik turned his reach into a tool for impact "Absolutely. During COVID-19, I came from a family of doctors, so I started doing those 'Koki Poochega' conversations with patients and doctors. It didn't feel like 'responsibility' - it just felt like something I should do. When you have reach, you can't only post about movies. You can also inform, influence and help," he shared, reflecting on how his initiative resonated with millions in an recent interview.

What makes his posts stand out is the honesty that drives them. Kartik doesn't rely on social media teams or agencies, and that rawness is what fans love the most. "Honestly, it's not curated at all. I don't have a team running it. No agency, no ghost captions. It's just me posting what I feel in the moment - a diet cheat day, a BTS clip, a monologue, whatever. That's why it works. It's organic. And yes, that's become a massive tool for brands. It wasn't designed for engagement, it became that because it was real," he said, highlighting the secret behind his most loved posts.

After winning hearts both on and off screen, Kartik is now gearing up for an exciting line-up: an untitled musical love story with Anurag Basu, the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and the much-awaited Naagzilla.