Kartik Aaryan Returns To Mumbai After London Vacay, Gears Up For ’48 Hours Shoot Marathon’

By
Kartik Aaryan Returns To Mumbai After London Vacay

Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, who has been treating his fans to dreamy glimpses of his London getaway, is now back to business with a jam-packed schedule. After enjoying a much-needed holiday and making the most of his time in the UK, Kartik is all set to dive straight into work mode.

The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a candid travel moment from his flight as he returned to Mumbai. Sharing a glimpse of his journey, Kartik wrote, "Chutti khatam kaam shuru 48hrs shoot Marathon begins." This update instantly set social media abuzz, with fans lauding his dedication and commitment to his craft.

During his London trip, Kartik gave fans a peek into his vibrant diary filled with memorable experiences. One of the highlights was his attendance at the Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium, where he soaked in the electrifying atmosphere as A Sky Full of Stars played live. Captioning the bucket-list moment, he wrote, "Abhi aa gaya @coldplay #Wembley #BucketList." He also shared a series of snapshots and videos from his trip, simply captioned "Just London," offering his fans a slice of his off-screen life.

Known for being the nation's heartthrob, Kartik's charm lies not only in his boy-next-door appeal but also in his unwavering passion for cinema. With every project, he proves that his movie choices are nothing short of a masterstroke, blending commercial appeal with impactful storytelling. His dedication to pushing boundaries and giving his all for his films continues to win the admiration of both fans and critics alike.

Up next, Kartik will be seen in an untitled musical love story by Anurag Basu, Sameer Vidwans' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and the much-anticipated Naagzilla.

X