Kartik Aaryan Is Working With These Directors In Films- Anurag Basu, Mrighdeep Singh & More- Full List

Kartik Aaryan continues to hold his ground as one of Bollywood's most loved stars and a formidable box office magnet. His career choices reflect a rare balance, films that speak to the masses while pushing boundaries with creative experimentation. He is all set to present a diverse line-up that proves why he remains in a league of his own, collaborating with some of the industry's most acclaimed directors across completely different genres.

First on the slate is an untitled intense musical love story with Anurag Basu, a film that promises layered emotions, unforgettable music, and a narrative steeped in passion and heartbreak. With Basu's signature storytelling and Kartik's ability to bring raw depth to his characters, this collaboration is set to create lasting impact.

Next, Kartik joins hands with Sameer Vidwans for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a breezy yet heartfelt romantic comedy. The film is expected to deliver sparkling chemistry, relatable emotions, and Kartik's trademark charm that has consistently connected with the youth and family audiences alike.

The line-up culminates in Naagzilla with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, a fantasy spectacle unlike anything attempted in mainstream Hindi cinema. In a bold move, Kartik steps into the role of a serpent, venturing into a VFX-heavy, high-concept world that redefines fantasy storytelling for Bollywood.

With these three distinct films, Kartik Aaryan proves he is not just signing projects, he is shaping a career rooted in versatility and vision. From soul-stirring romance to lighthearted comedy to fantastical spectacle, his slate is a testimony to his risk-taking spirit and unmatched audience connect.