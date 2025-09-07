Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Reignite Dating Buzz With New Unseen Pics; Fans Tease, 'One Doctor Family With Other'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan, @sreeleela14

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Dating Rumors: In the world of showbiz, where every glance and gesture is magnified, Kartik Aaryan's personal life never fails to capture headlines. Known for his charm and a growing list of box-office hits, Kartik is no stranger to being the subject of dating rumors. This time, the spotlight is on his alleged bond with South sensation aka the 'Kissik Girl' Sreeleela.

The speculation began when news surfaced about their collaboration in an upcoming project directed by Anurag Basu. While fans were already excited to see this fresh pairing on screen, their off-screen rapport began to raise eyebrows. From subtle social media cues to industry whispers, murmurs of a possible romance have been circulating. While the two always remained tight-lipped about the speculations, pictures of their Ganpati (2025) celebrations have added fuel to the fire. Read on...

Kartik Aaryan Shares Glimpse Of His Ganpati 2025 Celebrations

On Saturday (September 6), Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with photos of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his lavish Mumbai home, followed by an eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan. In his Ganpati 2025 celebrations photo dump, fans couldn't help but notice his adorable furball, Katori.

The actor, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Dharma film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', captioned his post, "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa 🙏🏻❤️

Miss you 🥹"

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Reignite Dating Rumors With Unseen Ganpati Visrjan Photos

Rumors are swirling around B-town and Tollywood alike as whispers of a brewing romance between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela refuse to die down. Amidst the buzzing speculations, the two reignited the dating rumors after Sreeleela was spotted with her family at Kartik's residence for Ganpati Visarjan.

Unseen pictures of Kartik-Sreeleela along with their family members at his home for Ganpati Visarjan have caught everyone's attention. Sharing the photos on Reddit, the user captioned it, "Kartik & family with Sreeleela & family at Ganpati visarjan in his home"

This isn't the first time Kartik's dating life has made headlines. From previous link-ups with co-stars to being paparazzi favorites, the actor's love life has often been under public scrutiny. As for Sreeleela, this is one of the rare times she's been linked to a Bollywood star, making the speculation even more intriguing for fans across industries.

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Latest Photos: Netizens React

Reacting to the Reddit thread, one of the fans teasingly commented, "one doctor family with the other :)", while another one wrote, "Doctor doctor colour coordinated family 😆 Katori is sooo adorable🫠😍". Meanwhile, another user replied, "Reminds me of my family! I'm a doctor's kid and married into another doctor family.

I can so relate to Kartik lol non-medico in a medico family is hard 😂"