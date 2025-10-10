Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty To Hina Khan, Bollywood Celebs Dazzle In Festive Glow

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025 is being celebrated across the country today, October 10, with married women observing a day-long fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. The festival beautifully blends love, faith, and tradition, making it one of the most cherished occasions of the year. Social media is already buzzing with glimpses of celebrity celebrations, from stunning traditional outfits to heartfelt rituals. From Shilpa Shetty to Hina Khan, several stars are marking the day with devotion and style. Here's a look at how your favourite celebs are celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025 today.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Celebrity Celebrations

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has not yet uploaded her pictures online, but she gave us a look at her sargi. She uploaded a small clip thanking Kiran Bawa for sending her Sargi.

Hina Khan

It will be Hina Khan's 1st Karwa Chauth. She uploaded the pictures of her mehndi with the caption, "Coz First are always special #karwachauthcibes." She uploaded the picture of what she got as a gift for her 1st Karwa Chauth. Hina uploaded the picture of the iPhone's latest version that Rocky gifted her.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda will be celebrating her second Karwa Chauth. She uploaded the picture of her mehndi with a smile on her face.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput also celebrated her Karwa Chauth by flaunting mehndi in her hands. She uploaded the picture, flaunting her minimal mehndi. However, her Karwa Chauth pics are still awaited.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moon Timing

On Karwa Chauth 2025, the moon is expected to rise at different times across major Indian cities. In Varanasi (Banaras), the moonrise is likely around 8:02 PM, allowing devotees to break their fast a bit earlier than in southern regions. In Bengaluru, the moon is expected to be visible at approximately 8:48 PM, while in Mumbai, it will grace the sky a little later, around 8:55 PM. These variations occur due to geographical differences and local conditions. Devotees eagerly await the moon's appearance to complete the rituals and celebrate the festival's spirit of love and devotion.