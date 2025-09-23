Katrina Kaif Pregnancy: When Mom To Be Spoke About Her Dreams Of Being A Mother; Says 'It's Very Important'

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all over the headlines at the moment and rightfully so. After all, the power couple, who have been surround by the pregnancy news for years now, have finally confirmed the big news. Yes! Vicky and Katrina are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple has made the big announcement on social media wherein the mom to be was seen flaunting her big bump. The post had Vicky and Katrina holding a polaroid of themselves caressing the Ek Tha Tiger actress' baby bump.

Taking to social media, Katrina Kaif wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude". Ever since then celebs and fans have been congratulating the soon to be parents. Among these, Neha Dhupia commented, "Guyssssssssssss .... Screaming 😍 crying all at once 😍😍😍😍😍😍 love you both". But did you know, Katrina always wanted to embrace the motherhood and had a dream of having a happy family.

Katrina Kaif On Dreams Of Having Kids

In a throwback interview with Cosmopolitan India in 2010, Katrina stated, "It would be different for different people. But for me, it's very important. I belong to that mindset where having a husband and children are very important. I dream of being married and having kids and living happily ever after. That's me".

To note, Katrina and Vicky, who have been married for over three years now, will be becoming parents for the first time. In fact, rumours are abuzz that the couple will be welcoming their baby in October mid. Yes! According to media report, Katrina is currently in her final trimester of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Vicky, who was last seen in Chhaava, will now be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.