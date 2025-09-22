Kaushik–Guddu Reveal The Secret Behind Deewaniyat’s Viral Hook: “We Sang It Ourselves—With Zero Brief!”

Music composer duo Kaushik-Guddu, the creative force behind the title track of Deewaniyat, have shared an unexpected twist about the chart-topping number. While the song is officially sung by Vishal, the lines that have taken social media by storm "Tere dil pe haq mera hai, tu sanam beshak mera hai"-were actually performed by the composers themselves.

Equally striking is the way the song came to life. Producer Anshul Garg and director Milap Zaveri gave the duo complete freedom instead of the usual detailed brief. "It's rare in the industry to get such trust," the composers say. "Usually we're told to create something with big highs and lows, or a specific graph. This time, Anshul Bhai and Milap Sir simply said, do what feels right to you-and that changed everything."

With that open mandate, Kaushik-Guddu poured themselves into the music. "Because we had no constraints, we gave it our all," they add. "And when that catchy hook came up, we decided to sing it ourselves. The response has been overwhelming, and it feels special to know listeners are vibing most with the part that came straight from us."

The duo credits the collaborative spirit of Anshul Garg and Milap Zaveri for the track's success and hint that this is just the beginning of more projects together.