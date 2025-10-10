Kaushik–Guddu’s ‘Deewaniyat’ Title Track Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube

The dynamic music composer duo Kaushik-Guddu are celebrating a major milestone as the title track of their hit album 'Deewaniyat' has crossed over 100 million views on YouTube. The soulful number, which beautifully blends heartfelt lyrics with captivating melodies, has struck an emotional chord with listeners across the globe.

Talking about the overwhelming response, Kaushik-Guddu shared, "We are truly humbled and overjoyed by the immense love 'Deewaniyat' has received. It's always special when people connect to the emotions you've poured into a song. Every view, every comment, every share means the world to us. This milestone belongs to our listeners who made this journey so beautiful."

The 'Deewaniyat' title track features soulful vocals by Vishal Mishra, composed by Kaushik-Guddu, and penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video, starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane, has also played a huge role in its viral success.

Known for delivering hit songs that blend emotion and melody, Kaushik-Guddu have previously given chartbusters like Dil from Ek Villain Returns and Mere Yaara from Sooryanvanshi, continue to establish themselves among India's most celebrated contemporary music composers.