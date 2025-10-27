Kaushik–Guddu’s Viral ‘Deewaniyat’ Title Track Becomes The Heartbeat Behind The Film’s Success

The recently released romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is creating waves not just for its emotional storytelling but largely for its music - especially the chart-topping title track composed by Kaushik-Guddu. The duo's soulful creation, which became a viral sensation even before the film's release, has now proven to be one of the biggest driving forces behind the film's box office success.

The title song, "Tere dil pe haq mera hai, tu sanam beshak mera hai," took over social media weeks ahead of the release, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube and countless fan-made reels across platforms. Its haunting melody, heartfelt lyrics, and the signature Kaushik-Guddu touch turned it into an anthem for love and longing - setting the perfect tone for the film.

Interestingly, the viral hook line that fans couldn't stop humming was sung by the composers themselves. "There was no plan to sing that part. It happened spontaneously in the studio when we couldn't find the right voice for the hook. We sang it ourselves, and the magic just clicked," Kaushik-Guddu shared in an interview.

The organic popularity of the track created strong pre-release buzz for the film, helping Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat open to impressive numbers. Trade analysts and critics alike have noted how the music elevated the film's emotional core, with many calling it one of the most memorable love tracks of the year.

Post-release, the song continues to dominate playlists and Instagram trends, solidifying Kaushik-Guddu's reputation as one of Bollywood's most consistent composer duos delivering both melody and mass appeal.

As the film enjoys a successful theatrical run, the Deewaniyat title track stands as proof that when music connects deeply with audiences, it can become more than just a background score - it can define the entire film's identity.