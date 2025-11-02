King First Look: KJo Reviews SRK's New Movie's Title Announcement; Calls It 'Beyond Blockbuster'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his new film King, showcasing an action-packed teaser with his salt-and-pepper look. Anticipated for 2026, the film promises intense action and star-studded cast.



Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as Bollywood's Badshah, has once again captured the spotlight. The first glimpse of his forthcoming film, King, has taken social media by storm. Sporting a distinguished salt-and-pepper look, SRK is poised to dominate the silver screen once more.

On Shah Rukh's 60th birthday, directorharth Anand the eagerly anticipated first look of King. He described it as a "new Shah Rukh Khan experience." In the teaser, SRK dons a salt-and-pepper avatar while wielding the King of Hearts card as a weapon, cleverly nodding to his enduring title as the King of Hearts.

SRK's Powerful New Avatar in King

The title reveal video showcases SRK in an action-packed sequence filled with sharp dialogues and breathtaking stunts. His undeniable swag is evident throughout. Sharing this reveal on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam- #KING #KingTitleReveal It's Showtime! In Cinemas 2026." (Translation: Famous across a hundred nations, the world knows him by one name – King!)

Karan Johar couldn't hide his excitement after seeing the first look. On his Instagram story, he shared it and exclaimed, "Is there a word that means 'Beyond Blockbuster'?? Let's just settle for Juggernaut!!!! This KING is going to RULE!!!"

Karan Johar Reviews King's First Look

The upcoming project is touted as Siddharth Anand's most ambitious film yet. It promises to blend high style with intense action and SRK's trademark charisma. King aims to redefine larger-than-life Bollywood entertainment.

With his salt-and-pepper look and fierce screen presence, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to reign supreme once again. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. Additionally, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are rumoured to be part of it.