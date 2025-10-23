Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 New Poster Out: Kapil Sharma And His Four Brides Bring Chaos, Comedy, & Confusion

Get ready for some masti, madness, and a whole lot of confusion as Kapil Sharma returns to tickle your funny bone with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, hitting the big screens on 12th December 2025! The makers earlier grabbed fans attention with four brides and four different weddings, and now, taking the madness a notch higher, they've unveiled a hilarious new motion poster that promises double the fun with four times the trouble!

In a dramatic twist of events, Kapil Sharma, decked up as a groom, makes a grand entry on a doli, as his four brides lift the doli, leaving Manjot Singh looking completely stunned! Along with Kapil, the film introduces Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan, as they continue the madness with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, staying true to its signature mix of comedy, confusion, and chaos that made the original a fan favourite.

#KKPK2 promises to be the ultimate shaadi-comedy, with Kapil's characger now entangled in a multicultural marital mess!

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. This family entertainer of the year will hit the big screens on 12th December, 2025.