Krishna Shroff's MMA Matrix and Fight Night: Building India's Next Generation of Professional Fighters

While MMA remains relatively unknown in India despite being the fastest-growing sport globally, any popularity the sport has enjoyed here is all thanks to Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and Ayesha Shroff, courtesy of their ventures, MMA Matrix and MFN. Krishna has consistently strived to build a comprehensive ecosystem to change the narrative around pursuing MMA as a career. Having conducted 17 Matrix Fight Nights that have seen an increase in participants with every championship, it is safe to say that the Shroff family has achieved a huge part of their goal.

Through MMA Matrix, which is a fully equipped mixed martial arts training facility, and Matrix Fight Night (MFN), the promotional platform launched in 2019, Krishna has created what amounts to a career pipeline for Indian fighters. The results speak for themselves. MFN has produced fighters like Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar, both of whom have gone on to secure contracts with the UFC, proving that Indian athletes can compete at the highest levels of the sport when given the right infrastructure, resources, and opportunities. In addition to training fighters, MMA Matrix also functions as a state-of-the-art fitness gym, offering comprehensive strength, conditioning, and cardio equipment for those focused primarily on fitness.

"People are gradually understanding that MMA is not just a street fight but a legitimate sport. Our proudest achievement is giving fighters a platform and opportunity to shine, many of whom were relatively unknown before Matrix Fight Night," says Krishna. "We're not just teaching people how to fight. We're showing them that MMA can be a legitimate, sustainable career in India. Every fighter who goes from our gym to MFN, and then to international organizations like the UFC, proves that the pathway we're building actually works. This was never a vanity project for us. It was genuine ambition that is showing genuine results, and nothing makes us happier," she concludes.

Her future vision with MMA Matrix and MFN includes creating a thoughtful exchange program where Indian and international fighters can access training camps, with a focus on knowledge exchange and coaching from both Indian and international experts. This holistic approach addresses what Krishna identifies as the sport's biggest challenge in India: education and awareness from the grassroots level up.