"Kriti Is Fantastic Actress" Aditya Sarpotdar Hints At Kriti Sanon’s Return To Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe

After the release of Thamma, filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar has sparked fresh buzz around the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with his latest revelation about Kriti Sanon's character from Bhediya. Fans who thought Dr. Anika's story ended with her fall from the cliff may have reason to believe otherwise.

During a recent interview, Aditya was asked whether Kriti's character, who was presumed dead in Bhediya, could return in future installments of the Maddock Universe. His cryptic yet exciting response immediately grabbed attention. "Amar made that film and it clearly took that film to a closure. You saw Anika fall from the cliff and she fell down. But you didn't see where she fell. You can imagine where she must have gone and if she will come or not. If you think she will come, you never know," he said with a smile.

Adding to the excitement, he praised Kriti's acting prowess, saying, "I think Kriti is a fantastic actress. And I do feel that this universe is made of very good actresses."

This subtle hint has reignited curiosity among fans who have been eagerly waiting to see what's next for Maddock's interconnected horror-comedy world , one that began with Stree and expanded with Bhediya and now Thamma, Kriti's portrayal of Anika, a mysterious and layered character with a supernatural touch, had left a lasting impact, especially through her chemistry with Varun Dhawan.

While there's no official confirmation yet, Aditya's comments have opened the doors to endless fan theories and anticipation. Could Anika make a powerful comeback in the upcoming chapters of this universe? Only time will tell, but one thing's certain Kriti Sanon's fans are already howling with excitement and rooting for her return.