Kriti Kharbanda Celebrates Six Years of Housefull 4: “Thank You for All the Love!”

Actress Kriti Kharbanda took a delightful trip down memory lane as she celebrated six years of her blockbuster comedy entertainer Housefull 4. Marking the occasion, the actress shared a post on her social media story featuring her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Sanon - expressing heartfelt gratitude for the love the film continues to receive.

Sharing a nostalgic picture, Kriti captioned it, "OMG! Wapas aa gayi anniversary! Thank u ya for all your love!"

Released during Diwali 2019, Housefull 4 remains one of Hindi cinema's most successful comic capers, celebrated for its reincarnation twist, lavish sets, and laugh-out-loud moments. Kriti's portrayal of Rajkumari Meena / Neha earned praise for her impeccable comic timing and charming screen presence.

Earlier this year, Kriti showcased a different shade of her talent with an intriguing role in Rana Naidu Season 2, further cementing her versatility as an actress.