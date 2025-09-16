Kriti Kharbanda Penned A Note On Completing 9 Years In Cinema: "You’ve Given Me Memories That Will Last..."

Kriti Kharbanda, one of Bollywood's most charming and versatile stars, is celebrating a special milestone: 9 years in Indian cinema. The actress made her debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Raaz Reboot. Marking the occasion with a heartfelt note on social media, Kriti reflected on her journey, filled with highs, lows, and unforgettable moments. The actress shared a post that says,

"Dear Bollywood

We met 9 years ago today. You've made me laugh, cry, hustle, and grow. You've given me memories that will last a lifetime. Here's to our complicated, beautiful relationship. 💕

Bollywood debut: ✅

Survival: ✅

Dance numbers: ✅

Tears, tantrums, triumphs: ✅

Heroine feels: ✅

9 years later, I'm still here... and still not done ❤

Thank u for your love and not keeping it a RAAZ 😘".

From her Bollywood debut to surviving the ever-demanding world of cinema, from delivering memorable dance numbers to embracing tears, tantrums, and triumphs on and off screen, Kriti's journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Her caption perfectly captured her emotions and the journey she has travelled so far.

Known for her work in films like Raaz Reboot, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, and more, Kriti has charmed audiences with her effortless screen presence. With several projects in the pipeline, Kriti Kharbanda promises that this is only the beginning.

