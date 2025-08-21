Kriti Sanon Fulfills Her Manifestation Dream With A Stunning New Penthouse "So its my dream which I have...."

National Award-winning actress and one of the most sought-after stars of her generation, Kriti Sanon, is on a dream run both professionally and personally. From delivering diverse blockbusters to leading some of the biggest franchises in the industry, Kriti has carved a niche for herself with sheer hard work, perseverance, and vision. Now, she has added yet another milestone to her journey with the purchase of her dream penthouse in Mumbai, a space that holds immense emotional significance for her.

Speaking at She Shakti 2025, Kriti Sanon opened up about how her long-time manifestation finally came true. In her own words, she shared,

" I have been staying on rent. And when my parents moved to Mumbai to stay with me. I realised I need a bigger space. I started staying on rent. Yeah, it started making more sense. But sometimes I feel like stability is very important. I like home being home. I don't like changing my home again and again specially with parents. I feel that stability is very important. I actually have a manifestation book, a notebook where I write what I want to do and what I want to achieve. It could be different things. It could be traveling to a particular place or whatever. Actually, I have written there that I want to have a bungalow with a garden where my mom and dad can have a chai. Because my mom very long back told me that I want to have chai in a garden in a bungalow. In Mumbai honestly bungalow is impossible, very very difficult. So for now it a version of bungalow atleast it has a garden where they can sit and have a chai. So its my dream which I have ticked mark and I am proud of it. And am happy that its finally happened."

Her words echo the story of a self-made star who has turned her dreams into reality. Kriti Sanon's journey from her manifestation notebook to her new penthouse is a true reflection of how far she has come, standing tall today as one of the most inspiring voices in Indian cinema.