Kriti Sanon Spotted Flying Economy; Sweetly Takes Selfies With Fans Mid Flight

In a rare and heartwarming moment, Kriti Sanon proved once again why she is among the most grounded and adored celebrities today. A fan recently shared her delightful mid flight encounter with the actress on Instagram, revealing how Kriti's humility and warmth turned an ordinary journey into an unforgettable memory.

Vihana and Jeetu (@jeeviyo), who were travelling on an IndiGo flight, had no idea that their day was about to become extra special. As they boarded from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they were surprised to find none other than Kriti Sanon seated right in front of them, flying economy class just like any other passenger.

What followed was a series of sweet exchanges that showcased Kriti's simplicity. The actress, known for her power packed performances and down to earth nature, was seen smiling and interacting with fellow passengers. Midway through the flight, after a crew member introduced her, Kriti graciously waved and greeted those onboard, a gesture that instantly lit up the cabin.

Vihana and Jeetu later shared how they felt "nervous yet thrilled" when they asked Kriti for a selfie. True to her charming persona, the actress obliged with a warm smile, making the fans' day truly memorable. Their post, now going viral, captures the joy of meeting one's favourite celebrity in the most unexpected setting.They mentioned in caption "Still in awe. Her smile, her aura-no camera could ever capture the magic, beauty and kindness she carries in person"

This spontaneous moment perfectly captures Kriti's humble side. Despite her superstardom, she continues to stay grounded and connect with her admirers in the most genuine way. Whether it is her powerful roles on screen or her real life gestures off screen, Kriti Sanon never fails to win hearts wherever she goes.