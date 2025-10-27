Kriti Sanon Turns Heads At UFC 321 With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Abu Dhabi, Meets Varun Dhawan – PICS

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are increasingly making their relationship public, with sightings at events and excitement over Kriti's upcoming films. As fans speculate, the couple's chemistry continues to be a talking point.

Kriti Sanon, a Bollywood actress, appears to be gradually making her relationship with US-based businessman Kabir Bahia more public. Despite neither confirming nor denying the rumours, their frequent public appearances together have kept fans intrigued. Their outings often become newsworthy, adding to the speculation about their relationship status.

Recently, Kriti and Kabir were seen enjoying a romantic outing in Abu Dhabi. They attended UFC 321 at Etihad Arena alongside actor Varun Dhawan. On October 26, Kriti shared photos from the event on Instagram, captioning them with excitement about the "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi." The post further fueled interest in their relationship.

Kriti Sanon's Birthday Celebration

The dating rumours began when Kriti celebrated her 34th birthday with Kabir in Greece. Photos and videos of them getting cosy surfaced online, sparking curiosity among fans. Although Kriti shared pictures from Greece with friends, Kabir was notably absent from those images. However, a photo he posted showed him wearing a black shrug similar to one Kriti wore.

The couple's public appearances extend beyond vacations. They have been spotted together at various events, including a friend's wedding in Bangalore. These sightings continue to fuel speculation about their relationship status among fans and media alike.

Upcoming Projects for Kriti Sanon

On the professional front, Kriti is gearing up for her role in Aanand L. Rai's film "Tere Ishk Mein," where she stars alongside Dhanush. The movie is set for a worldwide release on November 28 in both Hindi and Tamil languages. This project marks another significant milestone in her acting career.

Following "Tere Ishk Mein," Kriti will appear in "Cocktail 2" with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor as co-stars. This film is a sequel to the 2012 hit "Cocktail," which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Fans eagerly anticipate this new chapter in the beloved series.

Kriti and Kabir's relationship has an eight-year age difference, which has also caught the attention of fans and media alike. Despite this age gap, their chemistry seems undeniable as they continue to make headlines with their appearances together.

The ongoing buzz around Kriti Sanon's personal life adds an intriguing layer to her public persona. As she continues to shine professionally with upcoming projects, fans remain curious about her off-screen romance with Kabir Bahia.