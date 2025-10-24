Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor: Dinesh Vijan Reveals How He Chooses Actors For Maddock Films

Maddock Films is at the peak of its creative and commercial power, delivering back-to-back successes and redefining what strong storytelling with mainstream appeal looks like. With the highest-grossing Hindi films of this year and the last, the banner has emerged as one of the most formidable forces in the industry, often hailed as the next big studio alongside YRF and Dharma Productions.

Now, the man behind the magic, producer and founder Dinesh Vijan, has revealed how he chooses actors for his films. From Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon to Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor, Maddock's casting choices have consistently delivered performances that stay with audiences long after the credits roll. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra with Season 2 produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Vijan said, "I only have two barometers. I like to work with actors who are at the top of their game, even if life's not been kind to them, and who are good human beings. They make the atmosphere on set beautiful, and it elevates the film."

With its sharp vision and deep understanding of both emotion and entertainment, Maddock continues to set benchmarks for contemporary Hindi cinema. Its latest release, Thama, is already drawing positive reactions from critics and audiences alike, while Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis, one of the most anticipated titles of the year, is slated to hit theatres later this year.