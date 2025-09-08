Krrish 4: Rakesh Roshan Finally Spill Beans About When Will Hrithik Roshan's Superhero Film Will Release

Hrithik Roshan is set to direct Krrish 4, marking a significant transition in the franchise. Rakesh Roshan shares insights on budgeting and production timeline, aiming for a 2027 release.

Hrithik Roshan is set to direct the much-anticipated Bollywood film, Krrish 4. This marks a significant shift as his father, Rakesh Roshan, steps back from directing duties. Rakesh recently shared insights about the project, highlighting the challenges and preparations involved in bringing this superhero sequel to life.

Rakesh Roshan revealed that while scripting for Krrish 4 was straightforward, budgeting posed a challenge. "The script didn't take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we'll be starting the film," he explained to Bollywood Hungama.

Production Timeline and Challenges

The production of Krrish 4 is progressing rapidly, with plans to commence filming by mid-next year. Rakesh noted that pre-production is particularly demanding for this installment, necessitating thorough preparation before shooting begins. He stated, "The work is going on in full swing. We are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year."

Regarding its release, Rakesh mentioned they aim for a 2027 debut. This timeline allows ample time for meticulous planning and execution, ensuring the film meets audience expectations and maintains the franchise's legacy.

Hrithik's New Role as Director

At a recent event in the US, Hrithik expressed his excitement and apprehension about directing Krrish 4. He acknowledged feeling like he's embarking on a new journey: "I am afraid and nervous. I feel like I'm back in kindergarten." Despite these feelings, he remains committed to embracing this fresh challenge.

Hrithik also shared his determination to overcome uncertainties and doubts during this process. He said, "It's going to be a new challenge — uncertainties, seeking, searching. I'm sure there will be moments where I feel like I've made the wrongest decision ever."

A Personal Note from Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh penned an emotional message for Hrithik, affectionately calling him Duggu. Reflecting on their journey since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 25 years ago, he expressed pride in reintroducing Hrithik as a director with Krrish 4.

This transition marks a new chapter in Hrithik's career as he takes on dual roles of actor and director in one of Bollywood's beloved franchises. Fans eagerly await how this change will influence the storytelling and cinematic experience of Krrish 4.

The anticipation surrounding Krrish 4 continues to build as details unfold about its production and release plans. With Hrithik at the helm, audiences are keen to see how he navigates this new role while maintaining the essence of the franchise.