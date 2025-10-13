Kubbra Sait’s Unfiltered Q&A Wins Hearts: The Actress Proves Why She’s The Perfect Blend Of Honesty & Talent

2025 has truly been a landmark year for Kubbra Sait, who has impressed audiences across genres and formats. After delivering a pivotal performance in Shahid Kapoor's Deva and showcasing her fun, vibrant side in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, Kubbra made her much-talked-about debut on the reality show Rise and Fall, where she absolutely rocked her entry into the show with her spontaneity, charm, and honesty, emerging as one of the most entertaining and fearless personalities of the season. Adding another feather to her cap, she also shared screen space with Kajol in The Trial: Season 2, further reaffirming her versatility as a performer who can seamlessly balance drama, humor, and realism, making 2025 truly her year of triumphs.

Recently, on her social media account, Kubbra Sait hosted a question-and-answer session.

During the session, a fan asked How you perform both such a good comedy and serious role in such a good way?

The actress replied saying, "Good comedy/serious is dependent on how goon on how good the script is so...."

Another fan asked, "How was your overall experience in Trial ? Btw, you're one of my fav actors❤❤!!

The actress replied to this saying, "Oh thank you!

It was my first ever 2nd season!

Bahut maza aaya"

Another fan praised the multi-faceted side of Kubbra Sait, saying, "You are a rock star! Acting in films, OTT, hosting and now Reality Show! HOW?!

Kubbra Sait's Fiery Q&A Session Wins Hearts: The actress replied to this in her signature style, saying, "I'm a volcano of talent"

Kubbra Sait essayed her famous character of Sana Shaikh in the second season of Trial. Her character in the first season received accolades from fans and audiences, and with her performance, she added exciting dynamics in the second season.

Meanwhile, besides 'The Trial Season 2', Kubbra Sait will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.