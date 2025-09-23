Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya Alleges Affairs & Starved by Singer’s Family During Pregnancy

Rita Bhattacharya, Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, reveals allegations of torture and control during their marriage, highlighting struggles and legal battles. Her statements contrast sharply with Sanu's public image.

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu finds himself in the spotlight again, but not for his music. His ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, has made serious allegations against him in an interview with Film Window. She claims she was "tortured" by Sanu and his family, especially after he gained immense fame following the success of the 1990 film 'Aashiqui'.

Rita shared her painful experiences from their marriage, which she says was far from the public's perception. She described Sanu as insecure and controlling, restricting her movements and leaving her feeling trapped at home. Her account paints a picture of a life filled with isolation.

Tales Of Torture

The situation worsened when Sanu's sister moved into their home, leaving behind her own family. Rita found this arrangement unsettling, especially since she claimed that Sanu's sister shared a room with him while Rita slept separately with their children. This living dynamic added to her distress.

Rita alleged that she faced further hardships when they locked up the kitchen, preventing her from accessing food. She recounted how she had to cook at her sister-in-law's house due to these restrictions. "Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete," she said.

Embroiled In Legal Troubles

During this tumultuous period, Rita was pregnant and faced legal battles initiated by Sanu, who accused her of cruelty. She described the physical toll it took on her during court appearances, where she often felt unwell due to pregnancy symptoms.

Adding to her woes were threats from hooligans allegedly sent by Sanu to pressure her into a divorce without any financial settlement. These threats compounded the stress of an already difficult situation.

A Tumultuous Marriage

The couple's relationship began in Calcutta and quickly turned romantic despite familial disapproval. They married in the late 1980s without their families' blessings initially but eventually gained acceptance. Over time, they had three children together.

However, Rita claimed that Sanu had affairs during her pregnancies, which strained their marriage further. By 1994, their relationship ended in divorce as they could no longer sustain their union amidst these challenges.

The allegations made by Rita Bhattacharya shed light on a troubled past that contrasts sharply with Kumar Sanu's public persona as a celebrated singer. These revelations highlight the complexities and personal struggles behind closed doors that often remain hidden from public view.