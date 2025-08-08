Kunal Kemmu Makes His Debut As Singer-songwriter With “Loche” — A Relatable Anthem For The Young And Restless

Known for his versatility as an actor and director, Kunal Kemmu now ventures into the world of music with the release of his debut single, Loche. Written and performed by Kunal himself, Loche offers a refreshingly candid and humorous reflection on the unpredictability of young adulthood.

Drawing from personal experiences, the song captures the many unexpected twists, delays, and everyday struggles - or as Kunal calls them, "loche" - that often disrupt even the best-laid plans.

Speaking about the track, Kunal Kemmu shared, "Loche is really a piece of my life - and I think a lot of others will see theirs in it too. It's about those little everyday things that throw us off course but also make life interesting. I didn't want to paint a perfect picture - I wanted to sing about the mess, the madness, and the fun in not having it all figured out."

"Loche came from a very real place in my life - those random, frustrating, funny moments when nothing goes as planned. As someone who's always told stories on screen, writing this song was a new kind of expression for me. It's the first time I've translated those everyday struggles and inner chaos into music. I didn't want it to sound overly polished or profound - I just wanted it to feel honest. Loche is a nod to every young person trying to stay on track while life throws them curveballs. If it makes someone smile, laugh, or feel a little less alone in their mess, I think I've done what I set out to do." Says Kunal Kemmu

Through Loche, Kunal continues to showcase his creative range, establishing himself as a multi-dimensional artist with a unique voice. It's a track that resonates with anyone trying to find their footing while navigating the chaos of ambition, responsibility, and reality.