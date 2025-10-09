Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration Invited National Award Winner Vikrant Massey

National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey recently visited the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where he engaged with future civil servants in a special session focused on the role of cinema in shaping India. Known for his remarkable journey from television to critically acclaimed cinema, Vikrant's words and experiences were welcomed as a source of inspiration by the officers-in-training.

It felt particularly special to have him address the future administrators of India, given that his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail earned him the National Award for Best Actor. The film, based on the real-life story of an aspirant who rose from humble beginnings to join the Indian Police Service, resonated deeply across the nation -and Vikrant's performance captured the grit, honesty, and perseverance that mirror the spirit of those training at LBSNAA. His own journey, from television to the national stage, has become a symbol of relentless dedication and belief in one's dreams.

At LBSNAA, Vikrant's visit signifies the inspiration he brings, not just as an accomplished actor but as someone whose journey reflects resilience, creativity, and the pursuit of excellence against all odds. The academy, known for shaping India's top bureaucrats, welcomed this insightful session as part of its broader initiative to foster holistic thinking among trainees. Vikrant's visit stands as a reminder that lessons from diverse fields, including the arts, can enrich public service and inspire future leaders.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for White, a highly anticipated historical drama biopic where he steps into the role of the globally revered spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film is expected to trace the life, teachings, and global impact of the humanitarian icon, and marks another transformative performance for Vikrant, one that demands both emotional depth and spiritual nuance.