Lauren Gottlieb Prays for Punjab Amidst Devastating Floods

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb has expressed heartfelt concern for those affected by the recent devastating floods across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself at a Gurudwara, where she offered prayers for safety and healing.

Lauren emphasized her deep connection to Punjab, recalling her many visits and the warmth she's received from the people. She has spent significant time in the region while shooting, including collaborations with superstar Diljit Dosanjh, which have further deepened her bond with the state.

"My heart is with everyone in Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Jammu Kashmir right now. The images of the floods are devastating. Punjab especially holds such a special place in my life. I've visited many times, created memories I'll never forget, and always felt the warmth and love of the people there," she shared.

Her message of solidarity and prayer reflects the concern felt worldwide as communities continue to battle the aftermath of the disaster.